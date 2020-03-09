Home

FLEURY, Shirley. On Thursday, 5th March 2020 suddenly at home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Bill for 63 years. Deeply loved and respected mum and mother-in-law of Noel (deceased), Charlie and Angela, Graham and Jean. Treasured grandma of Rebecca, Kane, Jessica, Tyler, Abby, Jessica, Sarah and Jamie. Very special great- grandma of Koby and Jack. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss and love you always. A celebration of Shirleys life will be held at the RSA, 24 Katopu Place, Turangi, Wednesday, 11th March at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Fleury Family, 45 Tonga Street, Taupo 3330. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
