FLEURY, Shirley. On Thursday, 5th March 2020 suddenly at home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Bill for 63 years. Deeply loved and respected mum and mother-in-law of Noel (deceased), Charlie and Angela, Graham and Jean. Treasured grandma of Rebecca, Kane, Jessica, Tyler, Abby, Jessica, Sarah and Jamie. Very special great- grandma of Koby and Jack. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss and love you always. A celebration of Shirleys life will be held at the RSA, 24 Katopu Place, Turangi, Wednesday, 11th March at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Fleury Family, 45 Tonga Street, Taupo 3330. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020