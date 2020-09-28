Home

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pukerimu cemetery
Paeroa
Shirley Evelyn MICAL

Shirley Evelyn MICAL Notice
MICAL, Shirley Evelyn. Passed away at Waikato Hospital on 27th September 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill). Much loved mother of Stanley and Jackie, Christine and Sao, Craig, David and Nina, Gavin and Olena. Nana of six grandchildren. Rest in Peace. You will always be remembered. A service for Shirley will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Thursday 1st October, at 11am, followed by interment at Pukerimu cemetery, Paeroa at 2pm. The ceremony will be livestreamed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020
