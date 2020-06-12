|
|
|
KING, Shirley Evelyn. Peacefully on 8 June 2020 at Waikato Hospital surrounded by her family aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Geoffrey Loved mother and mother-in- law of Jocelyn and Paul, Paul and Tracey, Dave. Loved grandmother of Stephen, Kathryn, Matt, Laura, Kimberley, Braden, Jessica and Cassandra. Great Grandmother to Elizabeth, Aiden and Emily. A service for Shirley will be held at Hukanui Bible Church, Hamilton, on Monday, 15 June 2020 at 11am. All communications to the Shirley King family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020