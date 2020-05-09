|
GWYNNE, Shirley Evelyn. In her 87th year, sadly, but peacefully, passed away on Thursday 7th May 2020. Wife of the late Bob Gwynne and much loved-mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Glennys, Cliff and Wendy, Patricia and Kevin, Lance and Sandy, Clarke, Brent and Alyson, Tanya and Steve. A much-loved Grandma of Benjamin, Nicola, Nicholas, Stacey, Stuart, Matthew, Russell, Gavin, Janine, Richelle, Joeline, Brook, Jarrod, Chelsea, Cameron, Josh and Reegan and their partners. And a loved Great Grandma of far too many great grandkids to name. The family wish to express sincere thanks for the fantastic care that Shirley has received from all the wonderful staff at Lawrence House and Te Aroha District and Community Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Te Aroha District and Community Hospital. As Mum would say "What do I do now?" Rest Mum, Rest in Peace xx. All communications to the Gwynne family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020