|
|
|
MURRAY, Shirley Erena MNZM Hon Dr. Of Kapiti. Passed away peacefully on 25 January 2020 after a long illness. Aged 88. Loved wife of the late John, and special mother and mother-in- law to David and Janelle, Alastair and Lynda, Rob and Christine. Grandmother of Fergus, Alex, Elizabeth, Isabella, Anna and Rachel. At rest at last. A ceremony to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Kapiti Uniting Parish Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati at 11am, Friday 31 January 2020, thereafter private cremation. Special thanks to Alida Van der Velde for her care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Amnesty International or the Christian World Service. Shirley's celebration on Friday 11am NZ time is being live streamed at https:/ /vimeopro.com/ withloveweremember/ shirleyerenamurray and will stay up afterwards for later viewing. Messages can be sent to [email protected] com Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020