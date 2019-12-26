Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
Shirley Elva (Woolhouse) MCCULLOUGH

Shirley Elva (Woolhouse) MCCULLOUGH Notice
MCCULLOUGH, Shirley Elva (nee Woolhouse). On 23rd December 2019 at Potter Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Ruth, Karen and Murray, and John. Loved Omar of Claire; Julie, Katie, Michael, Jenna, and Sean. Loved great grandmother of Tempe, Enzo, Lachie-Lenny, Tommy, and Jack. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 30th December 2019 followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the McCullough Family, c/- P.O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
