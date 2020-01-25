|
REABURN, Shirley Elizabeth (nee Ganderton). (Late of Palmerston North and Napier). Born 4 October 1932 - passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving daughter Lynne at Regency Home and Hospital, Auckland on 22 January 2020 (87 years). Loved mother of Dale Woolgar, Lynne Anderson, Peter Reaburn and Grant Reaburn together with their partners Jim, Colin, Lianne and Tracey. Nana to Kris, Simone, Amber, Catherine, Sarah, Jessica and Amelia and Great-Nana to 10. Shirley's life will be celebrated in Palmerston North at 10.30 a.m. Tuesday, 28 January 2020 in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020