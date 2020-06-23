Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel
Morrinsville Rd
Newstead, Hamilton
View Map
Shirley Elizabeth BOTTRILL

Shirley Elizabeth BOTTRILL Notice
BOTTRILL, Shirley Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at Awatere Care Suites, Hamilton on 21 June 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Mike Johnson, Kathy and Michael Tribe, Judith and Chris Van Kooten, Christopher Bottrill and Meite Moser. Much loved Gran of Aimee, Rachel, Beth, Antony and Esther, Samantha and Gabriel. Proud Great Gran of Thomas. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Jan and Neal Strawbridge and family. Special thanks to the staff of Awatere Care Suites for their loving care of Shirley and her family. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 1pm on Thursday 25 June at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Bottrill family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
