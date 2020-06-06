Home

Shirley Edith (nee Morey) (Hine) JONAS


1921 - 2020
Shirley Edith (nee Morey) (Hine) JONAS Notice
JONAS, Shirley Edith (Hine) (nee Morey). Sunrise: 8th March 1921. Sunset: 2nd June 2020. Aged 99 years. Loved wife of the late Moss (Horace). Dearest Mum of Barbara and Ken; Brian; the late Rodney; Bronwyn; and Kerry and Robin. Treasured Nana of Alison, Jackie, Christine, Bridgette, John, Helen, Monique, Hayden and Chantelle. Great Nana of Cruise, Eden, Taylor, Conor, Clayton, Annah, Troy, Millie, Olivia, Harry, Cleo, Sacha, Eli, Lucy and Flynn. Though your smile has gone forever and your hand we cannot touch, we shall never lose the memory of the Mother and Nana we loved so much. A family service has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
