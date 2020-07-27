Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Shirley Edith (Hamblyn) LOWE

Shirley Edith (Hamblyn) LOWE
LOWE, Shirley Edith (nee Hamblyn). Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020, aged 91. Beloved Mother of David, Warwick, Yvonne and Karen. Mother-in-law to Tony and Cheryl. Grandmother to Samantha and Tanya, Mark, Dane, Douglas, David, James and Peter. Great Grandmother to her 9 great-grandchildren. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 29th July at 3.30pm followed by a private cremation. ~~ Rest now ~~



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020
