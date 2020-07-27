|
LOWE, Shirley Edith (nee Hamblyn). Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020, aged 91. Beloved Mother of David, Warwick, Yvonne and Karen. Mother-in-law to Tony and Cheryl. Grandmother to Samantha and Tanya, Mark, Dane, Douglas, David, James and Peter. Great Grandmother to her 9 great-grandchildren. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 29th July at 3.30pm followed by a private cremation. ~~ Rest now ~~
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020