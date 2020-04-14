Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BOWKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Dawn BOWKER

Add a Memory
Shirley Dawn BOWKER Notice
BOWKER, Shirley Dawn. Died peacefully in her sleep, at the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, Birkenhead, on Sunday 12th April 2020, aged 89 years. 'Now at Peace' Loved wife of Peter (deceased 2011). Shirley will be sadly missed by her family, Phillip, Cherie, Maddie, Harrison, Wayne, Annette, Bradley, Lisa, Emma, Lisa (deceased) Christopher, Patrice, Adam, Chris and Jess and her 7 Great Grandchildren. Sister of Paul, Jean, Robert and Patricia. Shirley will be remembered for her determination and her resilience. Due to the current situation a private cremation will be held. Communication to Phil Bowker, PO Box 305 204, Triton Plaza, Auckland 0757.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -