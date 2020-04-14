|
BOWKER, Shirley Dawn. Died peacefully in her sleep, at the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, Birkenhead, on Sunday 12th April 2020, aged 89 years. 'Now at Peace' Loved wife of Peter (deceased 2011). Shirley will be sadly missed by her family, Phillip, Cherie, Maddie, Harrison, Wayne, Annette, Bradley, Lisa, Emma, Lisa (deceased) Christopher, Patrice, Adam, Chris and Jess and her 7 Great Grandchildren. Sister of Paul, Jean, Robert and Patricia. Shirley will be remembered for her determination and her resilience. Due to the current situation a private cremation will be held. Communication to Phil Bowker, PO Box 305 204, Triton Plaza, Auckland 0757.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020