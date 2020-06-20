Home

MARTIN, Shirley Constance (nee Gallaher). Peacefully, on June 19, 2020, at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha, after a long illness; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Michelle (Stirling), David and Sandra (Brisbane), cherished nana of her grandchildren and gran-nan of Eva, and Spencer. At Shirley's request a private cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Doug Nesbit's office, 12 James Street, Balclutha. Messages C/- 99 Baker Street, Stirling, Balclutha 9231. Doug Nesbit Funeral Services Ltd Balclutha, Milton. www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
