WITHERINGTON, Shirley Coleen. On 28 October 2019, peacefully after an illness. Loved and loving wife of the late Trevor Cole; Sister of Kevin (deceased), Valerie, and John Witherington; Mother of Lindy, Margaret, and Adam Bryant; Grandmother of James; Aunt of Kerry, and Linda, Leonie, and Grant; Great Aunt of Hayley June, Olivia, Michael, and Olivia. Grateful thanks to the caring staff at Sarah Selwyn Hospital. A service will be held on Saturday 2nd November 1.30pm at the Selwyn Village Chapel, 43 Target Street, Pt Chevalier. The natural funeral co ph 0212345650
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019