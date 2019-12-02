|
BARRATT-BOYES, Shirley Chrysanthe (Chrys). 24 March 1926 - 29 November 2019. (93 Years). Our cornflower-blue - eyed mother has died after a brave battle to recover from a massive stroke. Cherished wife of the late Derek, treasured mother and mother- in-law of Sally and Brian, Penny and David, Nick and Kylie. Adored nana of Anna, Alex, Jess, Millie, Dom and Al. Beloved aunt and friend. Heartfelt thanks to the Dream Team at Aria Gardens. Rest in peace warrior princes. Chrysanthe's funeral will be held on Friday 6 December at 1.00pm at the Mairangi and Castor Bays Presbyterian Church 10 Penzance Road, Mairangi Bay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019