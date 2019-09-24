|
ATHY, Shirley Catherine (nee Eustace). Passed away peacefully in Gisborne on 23.09.19, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Ken and mother to her seven children, grandmother to 13 and great- grandmother of two. Loved sister of the late Brennan Eustace and Colleen Turner and sister in law to the late Ted Athy and Adele Rae. A requiem mass to be held at St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Gisborne at 11am on Thursday 26th September followed by interment at Taruheru Lawn Cemetery. Messages to 5 Hospital Road, Gisborne. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019