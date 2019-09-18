Home

Shirley Carinthia (Beni) BELCOURT

Shirley Carinthia (Beni) BELCOURT Notice
BELCOURT, Shirley Carinthia (Beni). Passed away peacefully on 15th September 2019 at North Shore Hospital after a sudden illness. Dearly beloved wife of Roland, loving mother of Catherine, Sacha and Marcel. Cherished grandmother to Reweti (Rueben), Emile, Cruz, Rico, Rene and his new baby brother; and great grandmother to Kiarn. She will be sadly missed. A service will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
