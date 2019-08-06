Home

BRUNTON, Shirley. The ever radiant and beautiful Shirley passed away surrounded by Rachel, Di, Brigitte and Stephen (her son) on 3rd August 2019 at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 80 years. A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Hetherington House, Seddon Street, Waihi on Friday 9th August at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hetherington House would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Communications to Stephen Brunton, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
