Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
BRUNNING, Shirley. Passed away peacefully at home on 13 October 2020, aged 85 years. Wife of the late Ken. Adored mum of Linda and Karen. Beloved nana of Amy and Mike, and soon to be great-nana of Grayson. We want to acknowledge the special care and friendship of Craig, Linda and Carole. "We love you to the moon and back." A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Cnr Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets on Saturday 17 October at 1pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020
