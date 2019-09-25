|
BROWN, Shirley (Fay). December 4th 1943 - 23rd September 2019. Aged 75 years. Passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Auckland Hospital after a long struggle. Loved wife of the late Doug. Dearly loved Mother to Bill, Cliff and Chrissie, Kathleen and Marty. Loved Gran to Sebastian, Cassie, Keira, and Holly. Sister to Bill, Rhonda, Marisa, Karen, Violet and John. At Mum's request a private cremation will be held. There will be a Memorial Service at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 59 Botany Road, Howick, Auckland on Saturday the 28th of September 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019