|
|
|
O'CONNOR, Shirley Beryl. On 18th November 2019, peacefully in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Doinall Dhu (Dan) O'Connor, mother and mother-in-law of Deirdre and Allan. Grandmother of James and Augusta, great grandmother of Aster and dear friend of many. "I strove with none, for none was worth my strife; Nature I loved, and next to Nature, Art; I warm'd both hands before the fire of Life; It sinks; and I am ready to depart." The family's thanks go to the care-staff of Elizabeth Knox Home and the many who enjoyed Shirley's company while she was there. At Shirley's request, a private cremation was held. A graveside committal will be held at Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank Auckland 3pm Monday 25th November 2019 followed by a gathering at Shirley's home. All communications to [email protected] or PO Box 6185, Wellington 6141.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019