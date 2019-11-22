Home

POWERED BY

Services
Committal
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 p.m.
Purewa Cemetery
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Beryl O'CONNOR

Add a Memory
Shirley Beryl O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR, Shirley Beryl. On 18th November 2019, peacefully in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Doinall Dhu (Dan) O'Connor, mother and mother-in-law of Deirdre and Allan. Grandmother of James and Augusta, great grandmother of Aster and dear friend of many. "I strove with none, for none was worth my strife; Nature I loved, and next to Nature, Art; I warm'd both hands before the fire of Life; It sinks; and I am ready to depart." The family's thanks go to the care-staff of Elizabeth Knox Home and the many who enjoyed Shirley's company while she was there. At Shirley's request, a private cremation was held. A graveside committal will be held at Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank Auckland 3pm Monday 25th November 2019 followed by a gathering at Shirley's home. All communications to [email protected] or PO Box 6185, Wellington 6141.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -