GROVES, Shirley Annette Emily (nee Comiskey). Passed on May 8 2019, at the grand age of 91. Preceded in death by her husband Mervyn Groves, who she missed every day of the past 14 years. But keeping her company have been her brother Pat Comiskey, her childhood friend Mavis Lusty, her three children Bryce, Annette, Gary, and daughter- in-law Fiona. Her pride and joy were her five grandchildren Tom, Bryzel, Tallulah, Frankie, Patrick and last but not least, her great grandchild, little Margaux age 2 years. Beneath the quiet elegance lay a wicked sense of humour and fun that flowered with the years. Thank you Shirley for adding the sweet measure of your grace to our lives. The family welcome you to attend a service at All Saints Church, 17 Selwyn Rd, Howick on Wednesday May 15 at 12 noon. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors 09 5203119.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019