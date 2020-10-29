Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Mangakino District Services & Citizens Club
46 Waerenga Road
Shirley Anne BATTY

BATTY, Shirley Anne. On 26th October 2020 at Rotorua Hospital, after a courageous battle. Aged 70 Years. Dearly loved Mum and Mother in law to Michael and Diane, Jeremy and Amy and the late James. Loved Nanna to Gabriel, Sylvia, Shirley- Anne and Zachary; Theodore and Griffin. "You've been one in a million with a wicked sense of humour" A Service for Shirley will be held at the Mangakino District Services & Citizens Club, 46 Waerenga Road on Saturday 31st October at 11:30 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
