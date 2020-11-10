Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Shirley Ann CUNDY

Shirley Ann CUNDY Notice
CUNDY, Shirley Ann. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 7 November 2020. Cherished wife of Joe. Beloved mum of Warren, Shane and the late Dean. Mother in law of Amy, Debbie and Kirsty. Nana Shirl to her 8 grandchildren. A service for Shirley will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 12 November at 12.30 pm followed by private cremation. All communications to Joe at [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
