Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 4719
Requiem Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Maxwell Road
Blenheim
ANDERSON, Shirley. On Friday November 29, 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Retirement Village, Blenheim. Aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill, loving twin sister of the late Joan Cann, and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to The Anderson Family, c/- 119/39 Kimbrae Drive, Rototuna North, Hamilton 3210. A Requiem Mass for Shirley will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim at 12 noon on Friday December 6, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery. Respectfully cared for by GEOFFREY T SOWMAN BLENHEIM FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
