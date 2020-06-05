|
|
|
PEARCE, Shirley Alicia. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, 3rd June 2020. Aged 83 years. Adored wife of the Late Owen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Tony, Geoffrey, Sheryll and Simon, Michelle and Michael and David and Karen. Cherished Nana to 13 Grandchildren and 14 Great- Grandchildren. "Happily reunited with Dad" A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Tuesday, the 9th of June 2020 at 1:00pm. All communications to The Pearce Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2020