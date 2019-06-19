|
SEGEDIN, Shirley Alice. Passed away at home on Monday 17 June 2019. Surrounded by family and bathed in the early morning sunshine. Daughter of the late Elizabeth and James Westbury. Mother to Ivan Segedin, Frana Becker and Stefan Segedin. Grandmother to Leo Becker, Poppy Becker, Van Becker and Myler Segedin. Mother in law to Tim Becker and Laura Snelling. The family would like to thank Julie Gilles for the special care and love she has given Mum in the last year of her life. A service will be held at St Peters Anglican Church 11 Killarney Street Takapuna on Friday 21 June 2019 at 10.30am. Thereafter Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
