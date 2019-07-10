Home

Shirley Adelaide COLLINSON

Shirley Adelaide COLLINSON Notice
COLLINSON, Shirley Adelaide. Died on Saturday 6 July 2019 at the age of 99. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Allen, Paul, Zagar and Michelle, Bren and Trudy. Loved Grandma to Raphael, Jeska, Simon, Clementine, Jessamine, Joshua, Lee, Nicholas, Annie and Matthew. Great-Grandma to Ninah, Mia, Harrison, Catherine, Zakk, Liam, Casey and Mason. A service to remember Shirley's life will be at her home on Friday 12 July at 3pm. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
