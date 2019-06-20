|
COLCORD, Shirlene Jan. On 18th June 2019. Passed away suddenly, aged 53 years. Much loved and cherished wife of Clayton, dearly loved mother of Riva and Emmilene and Dan, loving daughter of the late Sam and Shirley Ann Lawson, loving sister to Leeann, Samuel, Lisa, Deborah, and Selina, and loving aunt of all her nieces and nephews. In loving memory of a beautiful and loving wife, mother, and sister. A service for Shirl will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Saturday 22 June 2019 at 3pm. All communications to the Colcord family, c/- the above funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
