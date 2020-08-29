|
MICHELLE, Shirlee Ann. Sadly passed at home on 26th August, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neil. Cherished Mum and Mum-in-law of Tracey, Trina and Andy. Adored Nan to Brogan and Thea, and G-Nan to Hikairo, Kylo and Amilia. After not long apart, reunited with Dad. Have a well deserved rest Mumma xoxo. A service for Shirlee will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Tuesday 1st September at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020