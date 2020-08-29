Home

Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Shirlee Ann MICHELLE
MICHELLE, Shirlee Ann. Sadly passed at home on 26th August, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neil. Cherished Mum and Mum-in-law of Tracey, Trina and Andy. Adored Nan to Brogan and Thea, and G-Nan to Hikairo, Kylo and Amilia. After not long apart, reunited with Dad. Have a well deserved rest Mumma xoxo. A service for Shirlee will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Tuesday 1st September at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
