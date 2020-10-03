Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Church
284 Ponsonby Road
Ponsonby
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
livestreamed
https://zoom.us/j/5938198812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryll CAREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryll Anne (Farmer) CAREY

Add a Memory
Sheryll Anne (Farmer) CAREY Notice
CAREY, Sheryll Anne (nee Farmer). Passed peacefully on 8th August 2020. Adored and loved mother of Kate and Isabella. Loved daughter of Ron and Laraine and loved sister of Deborah and sister-in-law of Sean (deceased). Cherished aunty of Charlotte, Claudia and Luke. As the previous scheduled service was cancelled due to Covid19, a celebration of Sheryll's life will be held at All Saints Church 284 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby on Wednesday 7th October at 2pm. The service will be livestream, the link is https://zoom.us/j/5938198812 Due to gathering restrictions please email Ron at [email protected] if you wish to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryll's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -