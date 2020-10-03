|
CAREY, Sheryll Anne (nee Farmer). Passed peacefully on 8th August 2020. Adored and loved mother of Kate and Isabella. Loved daughter of Ron and Laraine and loved sister of Deborah and sister-in-law of Sean (deceased). Cherished aunty of Charlotte, Claudia and Luke. As the previous scheduled service was cancelled due to Covid19, a celebration of Sheryll's life will be held at All Saints Church 284 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby on Wednesday 7th October at 2pm. The service will be livestream, the link is https://zoom.us/j/5938198812 Due to gathering restrictions please email Ron at [email protected] if you wish to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020