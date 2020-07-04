Home

Sheryl Patricia SERGEANT

Sheryl Patricia SERGEANT Notice
SERGEANT, Sheryl Patricia. Peacefully on 3rd July 2020. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clive. Loved mother of Raewyn and Phillip, Cindy, Shirley, Stephen and Leianne, Linda and Kevin. Loved Granny to 14 grandchildren and 1 great grand daughter. "May you always be surrounded by butterflies" A celebration of Sheryl's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
