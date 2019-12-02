Home

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
SPENCER, Sheryl Dawn. On November 29th 2019 peacefully at Totara Hospice Manurewa. Dearly loved partner of Gary Watson (deceased). Beloved daughter of Dawn Spencer (deceased) and much loved sister and sister in law of Glenys and Paul Dovey and the late Helen, also loved "sister' of Donalee. Much loved aunt of Melissa and Michaela, and their families. We will all miss that wicked sense of humour and bright smile. A Celebration of Sheryl's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Hospice South Auckland would be appreciated. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
