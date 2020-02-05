Home

POWERED BY

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Josephs Catholic Church
corner Whitaker and Burgess Street
Te Aroha
Sheryl Daphne (Jones) McGALL


1963 - 2020
Sheryl Daphne (Jones) McGALL Notice
McGALL, Sheryl Daphne (nee Jones). 13 February 1963 - 3 February 2020. Sheryl sadly passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospice on Monday 3rd February 2020. She was a loving Wife and Best Friend of 33 years to Harold, a caring Mother to Cameron, Aimee and Liam, an irreplaceable Sister and Daughter and an incredible friend to so many others. She fought bravely and never stopped smiling. The love and support from the community kept her fighting for as long as she could. A service to remember Sheryl's life will be held in St Josephs Catholic Church, corner Whitaker and Burgess Street, Te Aroha Friday, the 7th of February, at 1pm. Followed by interment in the Te Aroha Cemetery. A donation to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online https://www.hospicewaikato. org.nz/donate-online. All communications c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
