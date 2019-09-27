|
|
|
STEWART, Sheryl Christine. On Tuesday 24 September 2019, at home aged 71. Loved partner of Brent Chambers. Loved mother and mother in law of Simone and Gerry, Renee and Richard, Travis and Stephanie, Deyna and Nathan. Step mother of Paul, Michael and Allen. Cherished nana of Alethea, Dylan, Anais, Tarquin, Nathaniel and Paige. Great grandmother of Ricco, Ria, Renelle, and Florence. A much loved sister, aunty and friend. Sheryl will be laying at Wairaka marae, Whakatane until her funeral service on Saturday 28th September at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Stewart family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019