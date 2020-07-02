|
EDDY, Sheryl Ann (nee Baller). On July 1st 2020 peacefully in her 70th year late of Papakura. Beloved wife of the late Mel. Much loved mother of Michelle and the late Graham. Loved Grandma of Marcus, Danielle, Holly, Madeleine and Scarlett. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 1.00pm. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2020