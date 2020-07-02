Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl EDDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl Ann (Baller) EDDY

Add a Memory
Sheryl Ann (Baller) EDDY Notice
EDDY, Sheryl Ann (nee Baller). On July 1st 2020 peacefully in her 70th year late of Papakura. Beloved wife of the late Mel. Much loved mother of Michelle and the late Graham. Loved Grandma of Marcus, Danielle, Holly, Madeleine and Scarlett. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 1.00pm. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -