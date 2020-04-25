Home

Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Sheryl Ann DUNN


1952 - 2020
Sheryl Ann DUNN Notice
DUNN, Sheryl Ann. October 16, 1952 - April 19, 2020. Died unexpectedly in her sleep aged 67. Loved eldest daughter of Patrick (deceased) and Eileen Dunn (deceased). Loved sister and sister in law of Linda and Mike (deceased), Sharon and Lorraine. Very proud aunt of Christopher, William and Stacey, Damien and Abbbey, Matthew and Kelly, Thomas and Vanessa, and Robert and families. Family funeral Thursday 30 April at 10.30am. Due to current circumstances it will be live streamed for friends and family who are unable to attend. A celebration of Sheryl's life will be held later.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
