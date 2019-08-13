Home

Sherry Jennifer (Oliver) WALKER

Sherry Jennifer (Oliver) WALKER Notice
WALKER, Sherry Jennifer (nee Oliver). Passed away peacefully at home with her family aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Richard. Loved sister of Bryan (deceased), Chris (deceased), Mark, Leonie, and David. Adored mum of Sarah, Penny, and Oliver. Favourite mother- in-law to Robert and loved by Alana. "Always loved, never forgotten" A heartfelt thank you to Jenni, Hospice Waikato and Cathy (district nurse) for their care and support. A service for Sherry will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Friday 16th August 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Correspondence to the Walker family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
