Sherilene Veronica Kikira RIMENE-BOYLE

Sherilene Veronica Kikira RIMENE-BOYLE Notice
RIMENE-BOYLE, Sherilene Veronica Kikira. Passed away very unexpectedly on Wednesday 3 July 2019 in Rotorua ICU. Loved and respected wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. Always an optimist. An entrepreneur and a person of goodness, kindness and love. A friend to hundreds of people all over the world. After a private family service and cremation, we will celebrate Sherry's life in memorial services in Pukehina Beach, Rotorua, Napier and Masterton. Details will be sent to her network of friends. Messages to PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019
