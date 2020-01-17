|
|
|
MAIN, Shelley Elizabeth (nee Kane). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 15th January 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved wife of Mike. Loved mother and mother in law of Carolyn and James, Grant and Cholena, Michelle and JD. Much loved Nana of Marcel, Sienna, Rosemary and Alexander. Many thanks to all the staff at St Andrew's Village, in lieu of flowers donations to Dove Hospice Auckland, P.O. Box 125040, St Heliers, Auckland 1740, would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Shelley's life will be held at the St Marks Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, Auckland, on Tuesday 21st January 2020, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020