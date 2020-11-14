|
ECCLES, Sheila Wynne (nee Fowler). Born 16 January 1940, died 11 November 2020. Beloved wife of Ian Percy. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Glen Ryan, Sara and Stuart Dunn, Sean and Joanna Eccles. Dearly loved Min of Christopher, Elaine, Danielle and Connor. Much loved sister of the late Peter and the late Zan, Gwen and the late Bob Harvey, Jocelyn and the late Brian Roberts, Rae and the late Oivend Jensen. Daughter of the late Mona and Guy Fowler. Sister-in-law of Mary Eccles, Barbara Netten, the late Nancy, and Roy Moore. "Proud of Rabbits, Friends and Relations". A private cremation has been arranged in accordance with her wishes. Aroha Funerals 09 2961527
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020