TAYLOR, Sheila Janet. Passed away peacefully at Remuera Care Home on Monday 10th June 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loving mum to Matthew, Nathan and Jaime, and David Special Grandma to Caitlin and Olivia Now at peace with her Lord The Funeral Service will be held at Auckland Baptist Tabernacle, 429 Queen Street, Auckland City on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 11.00am The family wishes to thank all the staff at Remuera Care Home for their excellent care of our mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
