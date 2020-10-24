Home

Mark Rowley Funeral Services
16-18 Anne St
Auckland, Auckland
09-445 9800
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Chapel, Church of Scientology,
, 136 Grafton Road,
Grafton
View Map
BARTON, Sheila Dorothea. Born August 28, 1925. Wife of the late Cyril Albert (Dick) Barton and step-mother of Christopher Hugh Barton (Scotland). Passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 aged 95 years. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service celebrating Sheila's life will be held at the Chapel, Church of Scientology, 136 Grafton Road, Grafton, Auckland on 1 November at 12:30pm. All welcome. All communications to family to Rowley Funerals, 15 Anne Street, Devonport. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Sheila, donations sent to Church of Scientology Auckland, 136 Grafton Road would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
