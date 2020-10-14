Home

WEBB, Sheila Corinne (nee Smith). Sheila passed away peacefully on 11th October 2020 aged 94 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of John, Rose and Stan, Chris and Belinda. Adored grandma (kikik) of Andrew, Jane, Alice, Nici, Jack, and Max. Treasured great grandma of Ada, Mae, Emma, Tom, Ben and Bruno. A private family funeral will be held. The family wish to thank all the team at Lady Allum in Milford for their loving care of Sheila over the past two years.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
