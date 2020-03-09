|
|
|
O?'MALLEY, Sheila Bernadette. Passed Away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Sunday 8 March 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Brendan (deceased). Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Michael, Pearse and Dominica, Grainne, Brendan and Wendy, Sean and Lisa and Ciaran and Amelya. Very much-adored grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed, forever in our hearts. Rosary will be held at 7.00 pm on Monday 9 March at St Pauls Catholic Parish, 162 Waimumu Road, Massey. Requiem Mass to be held at the above Parish 10.00 am on Tuesday 10 March followed by interment at Swanson Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020