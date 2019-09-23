|
|
|
NORTON, Sheila Anne (nee O'Connell). Passed away peacefully, at Lansdowne Hospital, Howick, on 20th September 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly beloved wife of Mel. Dearly loved Mum of Garry and Jenny, Chris and Maree. Cherished Nana Sheila of Elizabeth, Marc, Sarah, Daniel, Ashleigh, and Joseph. Great Nana of 8. "Forever in our Hearts" Funeral Prayers at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 11.00am. To be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019