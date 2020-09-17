Home

WONG, Shee Yan. On 15 September 2020 peacefully, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Mee Yung. Loved father and father-in-law of Wei Fong and Johnston, Lan and Chas, David and Julia, Peter and Ming. Loved and loving Grandfather of Tracey, Christopher and Kelly, Vanessa, Catherine and Brent, Stephen and Clara and Shelley. Loved Great-Grandad of Max, Connor, Madeleine, Vivienne, James and Ava. A private family service will be held. Please keep Shee Yan in your prayers. All communications to PO Box 26003, Epsom, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
