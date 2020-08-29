|
KEARNEY, Shaun Thomas. 13th December, 1931 - 26th August, 2020 Passed away peacefully. Joining his much loved wife Anne and his two sons. A Father to Bonnie, Mark, Paul, David, Deborah, Michael and Johnathan. A Grandfather to Shaun, William, Jessica, Om, Bear and Sai, Jonantan, Michael and Tamarah, Joseph and James, Chantelle and Roshanne. A Great Grandad to Madeline, Eden and Tom, Nikita, Taylor, Logan, Charlotte and Jack, Harvey and Jack. Forever in our hearts. To respect Dads wishes no service will be held. Please share your condolences on Dads Tribute page online .... www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020