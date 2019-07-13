|
|
|
WILSON, Sharyn Patricia. On July 11, 2019 at North Shore Hospital, aged 74 years. Loved and treasured wife of David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debby and Grant, Michael, and Paul and Kynwen. Loved Gran of Melisa and Dilara; and Kurtis, Coen and April. Forever in our hearts. A service for Sharyn will be held at Warkworth Bowls, Mill Lane, Warkworth on Friday July 19, at 11:00am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stoke Foundation NZ (www.stroke.org.nz) would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019