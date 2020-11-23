Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
06 759 2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon-Marie WHITE-ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon-Marie (Crockett) WHITE-ROBINSON

Add a Memory
Sharon-Marie (Crockett) WHITE-ROBINSON Notice
WHITE-ROBINSON, Sharon-Marie (nee Crockett). It is with very heavy hearts we advise the passing of our dearly loved wife, mum, daughter and sister on Friday 20 November 2020. After an adventurous and incredible life, including five years bravely fighting her illness, she passed peacefully surrounded by family whilst listening to her favourite music at home in Maple Ridge, BC, Canada, aged 59. Dearest Sharon loved forever by husband Peter, sons Finn and Cole. Daughter of Betty and the late Bruce, sister to Lane and Fiona, step mum to Cara and Warren, Mark and Olivia, Emma and Beau. Loved Granny, Aunty and Special Friend. Thank you for everything Mum, we couldn't have asked for better. Messages for our darling Sharon may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ sharon-marie. Alternatively, they can be emailed to [email protected] com or sent to 24540 106B Ave, Maple Ridge, BC, Canada, V2W2G2.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon-Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -