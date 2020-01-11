|
|
|
COLE, Sharon Margaret (nee Ellis) (Shazza, Poppy). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 9 January 2020, aged 56. Beloved wife and soul mate of Stuart. Deeply loved daughter of Shirley and the late Bill and step-daughter of Tim Arthur. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Geoff and Claudia, Michelle and Paul. Adored aunty of Craig, Shane, Melissa, Marie and Abhi, Steven. Loved sister-in-law of Murray and Louise, Sharon and Robbie, Rianne and Nigel. Aunty of Skye, Nathan, Emma, Daniel and Michael, Cassie and Shane, Dayle. At Sharon's request a private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020